STRIKING PUBLIC EMPLOYEES PROTEST IN SOUTH AFRICA
Tens of thousands of striking public workers marched through South Africa's capital today, demanding higher wages in the biggest union protest in the post-apartheid era.
The government's main wage negotiator, Public Service and Administration Minister Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, responded to the mass labor action by agreeing to return to the bargaining table "within days."
Twelve unions representing 800,000 teachers, nurses, prosecutors and other public employees staged the one-day strike, forcing many public offices to operate with skeleton staffs and keeping many schoolchildren at home.
The unions demand a pay hike of 7.3 to 8.3 percent. The government had said it could only increase wages by 4.7 to 6.3 percent.
