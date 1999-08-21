AGNES MANCUSO

Agnes M. Milazzo Domanico Mancuso, 85, of Main Street and formerly of Ontario Avenue, who was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, died Friday (Aug. 20, 1999) in Mount St. Mary's Health Care Center after a brief illness.

The former Agnes Scalfani was born in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, and came to Niagara Falls with her family when she was five years old, attending schools here.

Mrs. Mancuso enjoyed cooking, baking, playing bingo and cards.

During World War II, she worked at the former Bell Aircraft, Wheatfield. She then worked at Moore Business Forms for 10 years, and then was a salad preparer at John's Flaming Hearth, Town of Niagara.

She was a foster grandmother for 14 years at Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, retiring in 1992.

Her first husband, James Milazzo, died in 1938. Her second husband, Pasquale Domanico, died in 1956. Her third husband, Charles Mancuso, died in 1977.

Survivors include a daughter, Dolores H. Rossi; a brother, Joseph of Lewiston; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph's Church, 1413 Pine Ave., following prayers at 8:45 in the M.J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St. Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum, Lewiston.

[KOWALIK]