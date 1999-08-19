Bertha Behrens, 80, a retired secretary, died Tuesday (Aug. 17, 1999) in Lockport Memorial Hospital after becoming ill at home.

Born Bertha Fuerch in Lockport, she had worked for several lawyers in Lockport and was the retired secretary for the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Newfane.

Her husband, Paul, died in 1977.

Survivors include three sons, David, Peter and Timothy; a sister, Caroline Farnham of Florida; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services were held today in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home. Burial was in Acacia Park, Pendleton.

