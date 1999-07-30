YOU CAN call Chris Rock a lot of things (the New York Times calls him "probably the funniest and smartest comedian working today") but you can't call him lazy.

Consider: his last HBO special, "Bring the Pain," won two Emmys. His weekly "The Chris Rock Show," also on HBO, consistently lands atop the ratings heap. His comedy CD "Roll with the New" netted him a Grammy. He made the New York Times' best-seller list with his book of musings entitled "Rock This!".

And just last summer, he was widely credited with breathing whatever life could be breathed into the "Lethal Weapon" sequels by neatly stealing "Lethal Weapon 4" away from stars Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

As if that isn't proof enough of Rock's player status in the entertainment industry, he has a new special, "Bigger and Blacker," airing on HBO (the CD version of which has just hit local record stores); he's about to be seen in the controversial (and supposedly Catholic-bashing) Kevin Smith film "Dogma"; and in a few weeks he rolls into the fourth season of his TV show.

The man is busy.

Which may explain why, on this particular video "The Best of The Chris Rock Show," Rock isn't all that funny.

Now, please, don't get me wrong. Rock's brand of merciless, equal-opportunity scorn, heaped on blacks and whites alike, generally reduces me to helpless tears of laughter. Watching him work as a floor reporter for "Politically Incorrect" and fire off blunt, borderline rude, yet deadly on-point observations and questions of veteran politicos has become a staple of any election season in our house.

In short, I could listen to Rock the way we listened to Pryor's records in the dorm freshman year. Which is to say: daily. Often. And loud.

And maybe that's why this 60-minute video disappoints so. The man has the goods. Maybe too many, right now. And as a result, on this particular "good," he doesn't deliver.

Comprised of stray bits of monologue, skits, parodies and stand-up riffs from Rock's show, the special's chief disappointment is that it lacks evenness, only occasionally giving us a glimpse of the consistently lacerating style of comedy that is Rock's trademark.

It begins funnily enough.

Rock ponders to his audience what it would be like to go into racially tense Howard Beach, N.Y. -- the site of a race-related killing and seemingly endless upheaval in the 1980s -- and ask patrons what they thought about renaming the street that marks the neighborhood's emotional heart, Cross Bay Boulevard, as Tupac Shakur Boulevard.

Rock's ability to ask semi-serious questions, roll with the answers and keep his face beguilingly benign, is funny on its own. But when coupled with various strains of neighborhood reaction, from outrage to sincere support, it's almost too funny to watch.

But then, thud! The video comes to a grinding halt with the next segment, "Damn Fool," which is roughly about people who make headlines for doing incomprehensible things -- and which, sorry to say, misses by a mile.

At this point in the tape, one reaches for the remote control to push the "FF" button. And it isn't the last.

Not frequent enough were segments like "Taxi Cab Confessions," (a play on the on-going cable series about cab-riders' real confessions), which places Rock in a New York City cab incognito, swilling a bottle of (fake) booze and prattling on about Viagra, gay sex and jail, all the while various riders alternate between shooting him looks of disgust and anger, and laughing out loud in amazed horror at what's happening.

And too frequent were the various commercial parodies and skits, like the public-service minded "Knives for Guns" offer to violent teens; and "When Animals Attack in High Speed Chases II!," which sounds funny, and maybe even could have been funny, but wasn't.

It's easy to get impatient here, waiting for Rock to come back to what he does best, which is offering up edgy, fearless and frequently incendiary reflections and observations about people, saying what most of us wish we could.

Which brings us to the funniest bit on the video, wherein Rock wanders into Harlem to roundly mock perhaps the greatest female icon of the latter part of the century, Diana, Princess of Wales, by asking those in Harlem: so -- how have you been coping with her death?

Eventually he wanders into an art store and asks the owner if he has any portraits at all of the late princess, and is rewarded with a very special one indeed: Diana, in her famous pink-ballgown-and-tiara seated shot . . . only . . . her skin has been painted to make her African American.

Non-plussed, and without skipping a beat, Rock asks the clerks, with a straight face, "Yo, you got a black Michael Jackson?"

Fearless and hilarious, Rock has it in him to stay alive in the dying-is-easy-comedy-is-hard world of stand-up, and film, and concerts. But you have to wonder if he wouldn't stay alive longer if he -- or his management -- learned to dole out his staggering talent a little more sparingly.

He doesn't need to give this all away to win us over. And you don't need to give $20 away to get your fill.

Rock, blessedly, will be around for a long time. Might as well sit back and wait for the good stuff.

With Hillary Clinton facing off against Rudy Giuliani for a New York Senate seat, and Rock sure to cover that race, too, the wait won't be long.

THE BEST OF THE CHRIS ROCK SHOW HBO Video, 60 Minutes. Available.