"BUENA VISTA Social Club" is not a lavishly produced music documentary in the flavor of those most of us are familiar with: VH-1's "Legends" or "Behind the Music."

Rather, it's a grainy, choppy movie about how legendary guitar slinger Ry Cooder rediscovered a group of largely forgotten Cuban music makers. It's about their blend of sizzling, saucy Caribbean jazz-blues, and how they brought it back to the music menu. (The movie is in Spanish and contains English text.)

What timing could be better for the movie to come out? With the Ricky Martin-led Latin explosion, ethnic crossovers are hot commodities these days.

Most of the Bueno Vista Social Club players have been around long enough to remember when Cuba stood tall -- before Fidel Castro would put the country on splintered crutches. For them, the sound of music went all but silent amid a fiery revolution that ate up their native land.

The oldest member, 92-year-old Compay Segundo, traded running his fingers along the guitar neck for running a rag across shoes. Eighty-year-old Ruben Gonzalez quit tickling the ivories for a decade, after a storm washed away his prized music box. And 72-year-old Ibrahim Ferrer -- the "Cuban Nat King Cole," as Cooder likes to call him -- got tired of dribbling lyrics.

That was until Cooder journeyed to Cuba to hook up with local and West African musicians for an album. That plan fizzled out, but Cooder poked around and found more than a dozen of the heroes of a lost generation. They soon put together what would become a platinum Grammy Award-winning album in 1997.

Wim Wenders captures a good chunk of crumbling Havana with a shaky SteadiCam. Shots of vintage gas-guzzling cars rumbling along the dusty main strip and workers fumbling tobacco and rolling papers in steamy plants add color to his otherwise drab picture, which is mostly set in Havana.

That's as far as the German director goes in calling the shots in a movie he should have blown the whistle on long before it reached 100 minutes. What he does in the movie is take reams of scattered pieces -- autobiographical interviews with the Social Club members and footage of them rehearsing and playing -- and glues them together. Wenders, who has teamed up with Cooder before ("Paris, Texas"), develops little feeling of movement. A shot of Segundo chewing on a stogie and recalling how he lit his grandmother's cigars when he was a tyke quickly fades to a scene of the Social Club rehearsing or playing Le Carre in Amsterdam. It's a dizzying cycle no matter how often it's repeated.

Wenders' vignettes of these characters are sometimes heartwarming. There's Gonzalez fingering the piano keys in a ballet school while ballerinas-in-training float around the room, as if in tune with the music. Then there's the band roaming Manhattan and gazing at the Statue of Liberty with electric eyes before playing Carnegie Hall. With the skyline to his back on a clear July night, one marvels at how beautiful the buildings look. It's as if they never dreamed of coming to the Big Apple, let alone basking in the glow of the spotlight while pumping out music in a world-class hall.

And what music it is. It's of that rare sort that could get your grandmother clapping and swaying her hips. The best part about it is that you don't even have to understand Spanish to truly appreciate it. It's all about juicy vibes bouncing around the room and dancing in your bloodstream. Driving rhythms punctuated by slide guitar licks and bold, brassy statements: the meaning is universal.

If it's the music you want from the "Buena Vista Social Club," you'll get a lot more from one of the albums than you will from the movie. And it's probably a lot easier on the ears than the chugging flow of the music in the movie.

MOVIES

The Buena Vista Social Club

Rating: ** 1/2

Documentary about a Cuban music group's rise to fame.

Starring Ry and Joachim Cooder, Compay Segundo, Ruben Gonzalez and Ibrahim Ferrer, above. Directed by Wim Wenders.

No rating, but equivalent to PG. Opens today in North Park Theater.