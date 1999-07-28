FOUR DAUGHTERS AND AN ARGUMENT

Dear Ann Landers: I am one of four daughters. Our mother is 87, confined to a wheelchair and living in a nursing home. One sister, "Judy," lives in the same city as our mother, and the rest of us live more than 500 miles away.

Judy is married, has a teen-age son and a full-time job. She sees Mom nearly every day, runs errands for her, handles her financial matters and deals with all her emergencies. Mom can be very difficult and demanding at times.

Lately, Judy has become completely unreasonable. She used to be fun and cheerful, but now, she is wallowing in self-pity. I am tired of her complaining about how we don't help enough. Judy expects one of us to visit every three months so she can have some time off and "renew herself." She says she wants our visits to coincide with the holidays so we can help her keep things "cheerful" for Mom.

I explained to Judy that I have a family of my own and want to spend the holidays with them. Judy says they are welcome to come to her place for meals and festivities, but she doesn't have room to put them up. That means we would have to pay for a motel room. I cannot afford to bring my family there for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and I refuse to go without them.

When I told Judy I was not coming for the holidays this year, she became angry and has been very cool to me ever since. I'd appreciate some input from you, Ann.

-- Family Trouble in the USA

Dear Family Trouble: I do not agree that Judy is "wallowing in self-pity." It sounds to me as if she is exhausted and now wants her three sisters to help her with the load where Mom is concerned.

Your mother is 87 years old. How many more years do you think she has left? It won't kill you to bring your family to Mom's for Christmas or Thanksgiving. I urge you to do this. If you don't, you will regret it down the road.

Can't handle it

Dear Ann Landers: My husband and I have been married for five months. "Leonard" is currently involved in a custody battle for his 1-year-old son from a previous relationship. I knew about the situation when I married him, and was sure I would be able to handle it. Well, I was wrong.

When Leonard's son comes to the house to visit, I become edgy and irritable and don't want anything to do with the boy. I know this is terrible of me, especially since I have two daughters from a previous marriage and Leonard is wonderful to them. No matter how hard I try, I simply cannot give his son the same affection he gives my children. Leonard is now in court trying to get custody of the boy, and if he should succeed, I don't know what I will do.

Should I end our marriage now, or stick it out and hope I can learn to love the child?

-- Tormented in Tucson, Ariz.

Dear Tucson: I admire your willingness to admit so openly your feelings about the child. That's a healthy first step. Please see a professional and get some guidance on how to deal with this problem. Meanwhile, a visit to the playground or zoo, just you and the boy, could be a good start in developing a bond.