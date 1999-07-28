AROUND & ABOUT

The Vancouver Canucks signed Daniel Sedin and his identical twin brother, Henrik, to three-year contracts. The Sedins, who were selected second and third overall respectively in last month's National Hockey League draft, agreed to contracts that will pay each of them $1.03 million a season, plus substantial performance bonuses. The two players are expected to play in Sweden in the coming season.

Veteran right wing Joe Sacco signed a one-year, $450,000 contract with the Washington Capitals. Sacco, 30, has spent 10 seasons in the NHL with Toronto, Anaheim and the New York Islanders.

A group headed by billionaire banker Donald Sturm purchased the Colorado Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets for $461 million after a Wal-Mart heiress dropped out of an auction for the teams. The move ended a four-month tug-of-war over Ascent Entertainment Group's efforts to sell the teams and the Pepsi Center arena, due to open next fall.

Fourteen current and former UCLA football players will plead guilty to misdemeanor charges for using handicapped-parking placards to get better parking on campus, a source close to the case said. In accepting an offer from the Los Angeles city attorney's office, each will be sentenced to 200 hours of community service and will pay about $500 in fines and penalties, a source said.

Tim Henman, coming off a post-Wimbledon vacation, was brought back to reality Tuesday, losing to Frenchman Guillaume Raoux, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), in the first round of the Mercedes-Benz Cup.

ON AIR

Television

AUTO RACING: Rush Hour on DIRT, 8:30 p.m., Empire; Thunder Race, sprints, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2.

BASEBALL: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8 p.m., MSG; Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, 10:30 p.m., ESPN.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES: Baseball, Cycling, Diving, Track & Field, Volleyball, 8 p.m., Ch. 5.

Radio

BASEBALL: Buffalo Bisons at Pawtucket Red Sox, 7 p.m., 1520; Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians, 7:05 p.m., 1330; Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:30 p.m., 710.