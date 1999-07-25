GONZAGA'S MONSON HIRED AT MINNESOTA

Dan Monson was hired as men's basketball coach at Minnesota, a month after the school bought out the contract of former coach Clem Haskins following an academic fraud scandal.

Monson, 37, led Gonzaga to a 52-17 record and consecutive West Coast Conference titles in two seasons as coach.

His last Gonzaga team eliminated Minnesota from the NCAA Tournament last season.

Monson will receive a seven-year base salary of $150,000 per year and an outside package worth another $340,000 annually.

"I've always said that it would take an incredible opportunity for me to leave Gonzaga, and Minnesota has presented me with the opportunity of a lifetime," said Monson, who walked away from a 10-year contract he signed in April.

Gonzaga is expected to hire assistant Mark Few as Monson's replacement.