GAFFNEY REACHES STATE AMATEUR FINAL

John Gaffney has won three Buffalo District golf championships, but he never has played better than he did Friday at the New York State Amateur.

The 40-year-old Williamsville resident birdied five of his first eight holes in the quarterfinals and four of the first seven in the semifinals.

When the divots had settled, he had played his way into today's championship match at Wanakah Country Club.

The 36-hole final will be a young-vs-old matchup. Gaffney will meet Rochester's Davidde Giordano, a 19-year-old who's on a Division I golf scholarship at North Carolina's Campbell University. The first 18 holes start at 8 a.m., the second 18 at 1 p.m.

Gaffney, who plays out of Clarence's Brookfield Country Club, needed to be great Friday. He shot 4-under-par in a quarterfinal win over Albany's Paul Serafin and closed the match with a five-hole lead and three to play. In the afternoon, Gaffney again played 4-under -- this time through 17 holes -- before eliminating Matthew Clarke of Troy, 2 and 1.

"Those are the best two rounds I've played back-to-back in competitive golf -- probably ever," said Gaffney.

That's saying something. Gaffney won the Buffalo district title in 1988, '89 and '91. He was runner-up at the state amateur in '90 and runner-up in the statemid-amateur in '91.

Gaffney's semifinal opponent, the 38-year-old Clarke, has a similar resume. Clarke was the NCAA Division III national champion as a senior at Allegheny College in 1983. He was runner-up at the state amateur in '91 and state mid-amateur runner-up in '92.

In fact, the two had played golf together many times dating back to college, when Gaffney was at the University at Buffalo.

"We said to each other that this match was 20 years in the making," Gaffney said. "In all the years we've played together, we've never faced each other in match play."

It was worth the wait. Clarke birdied the first, third, fifth and eighth holes. Gaffney birdied the second, third, fourth and seventh.

On the 528-yard 11th hole, Gaffney pull-hooked his drive into the left rough. He hooked his 4-iron second shot around trees to the left rough 124 yards out. Then he hit a pitching wedge to 3 inches. That was the best of his many fine irons. His other birdies to that point were from 11, 2, 4 and 15 feet.

"His iron game is PGA Tour-level," said Clarke. "He's very precise and very aggressive with his irons."

On the 432-yard 13th, Gaffney hit a 300-yard drive. A strong, 6-foot-1, 215-pounder, he regularly hits it 290. Then he perfectly placed an iron to the right edge of the level-looking green. It trickled down to 3 feet from the cup, and Gaffney was two holes up.

"From playing in the Ahern Cup matches (at Wanakah) all those years, I knew if you hang it right you'll get the bounce and you'll see it come back to the hole," Gaffney said.

Both players made fine pars on the diabolical 206-yard 15th and the match ended when both bogeyed the 17th. That was the only bogey of the day for Clarke and just the third of the day for Gaffney. Clarke had shot 2-under in upsetting Auburn University's Kevin Haefner in the quarterfinals. Gaffney hit 14 of 17 greens in regulation, Clarke hit 13.

"That's as good as I can play," Clarke said. "I don't think I've played a stretch of golf for two days any better than than in my career. John just was awesome. I knew I was going to have to play great to beat him."

While Gaffney will have the experience edge in the final, Giordano is a major college talent. Campbell is not a big-name school but it has an excellent Division I program. Giordano was its No. 3 man as just a freshman. He lost in the semifinals of last year's state amateur and finished second at last weekend's Rochester District championship.

Giordano scored a 2-and-1 win over Buffalo firefighter Tony Starzynski in the quarterfinals. Starzynski made 16 pars, but it wasn't good enough.

Then Giordano trounced Dan Warner, who plays at Virginia's Radford University, 5 and 4, in the semifinals. Like Gaffney, Giordano played 4-under in the semifinals.