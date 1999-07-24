ALL PATIENTS HAVE TO LEARN TO ADVOCATE FOR THEMSELVES

About 4,800 Americans died in 1997 from prostate cancer, the most common malignancy diagnosed in male Americans. Because I am over 50 and my father suffered from prostate cancer, I visit a urologist yearly to have my prostate checked through a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test.

My doctor pronounced my results normal for men my age despite literature stating: "A low-level PSA does not always mean that prostate cancer is not present." He said only readings in the double digits were worrisome. Would he have gone further if I were his father?

I didn't know then about another blood test, a PSA II, or free-bound PSA test, which shows a significant risk for prostate cancer. My doctor didn't suggest it. Perhaps he subscribed to the myth that all prostate cancers grow slowly.

My experiences with the health-care industry convince me that we need to advocate for ourselves, firmly and knowledgeably.

When I changed health insurers, I needed a urologist in my new system's provider network. My new doctor found an unacceptably high PSA after a physical examination indicated an abnormality. A biopsy showed that both prostate nodes had cancer, indicating aggressive prostate cancer.

My wife has friends whose doctors ignored small shadows on mammograms, which then turned into cancer. Obviously, seeing another doctor can save lives. So can asking questions until we have answers.

I chose to fight aggressively. Three treatment options were presented. My family researched them. I opted for external radiation treatments followed by the implanting of radioactive "seeds" in my affected prostate.

My cardiologist wrote to my oncologist, ordering a local anesthetic for the surgical procedure. In my case, a general anesthetic would be life-threatening. He also faxed that letter to the hospital, where I would be an outpatient. I wanted all of my care-providers working together. I requested a particular anesthesiologist, stating my request when I went in for pre-op tests. I also reiterated that I must have a local anesthetic. I was assured that I would have both.

A week before the surgery, I told my urologist about the anesthetic requirement and my preference for the doctor. I've read about wrong limbs being removed and other errors during surgeries. I thought I had all bases covered.

But the day of the surgery, the doctor I had requested was not there. No one knew about my request. Because I insisted, the doctor was called. When I questioned the urologist and anesthesiologist, they said I would be given a general anesthetic. I explained that I had to have a local. I didn't realize I should have asked to see that the proper information was in my chart.

After my discharge, I was asked to complete a survey regarding my satisfaction as an outpatient. I wrote a letter detailing my concerns. I stated my surprise that doctors failed to read my chart. If they had, they would not have been ready to administer the wrong anesthetic.

I advocated for myself. What might have happened if I had been sedated beforehand, rendering me unable to defend my interests?

The letter I received in response assured me that my chart would have been read before surgery. Apparently, my requests were never sent to the proper coordinator, who would have "flagged" them. They apologized for a breakdown in communications.

But I remain unconvinced that my chart would have been read. After all, the letter responding to my concerns was incorrectly addressed.

JOSEPH CARRUBBA lives in Buffalo.

