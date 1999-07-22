Kandi Burruss is making a lot of money by slamming freeloaders.

The 23-year-old member of the R & B quartet Xscape has been racking up hit singles this summer with lyrics that tell guys it's time to payup -- or get lost.

Burruss co-wrote the anti-golddigger hit "No Scrubs" by TLC, Destiny's Child's No. 1 single "Bills, Bills, Bills" and rapper Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott's new song, "All N My Grill."

" 'I love you, you love me' stuff is not what I like to do. Everybody writes that Barney stuff," she said Tuesday. "But that's not how everyday people talk. I want to relate to people."

And no, Burruss says she isn't a golddigger.

"I don't have to have a guy who has a lot of money," she said. "I just want somebody who doesn't need anything from me. Financially, I mean, I don't mind helping if times get hard. But I don't want times to be hard all the time."