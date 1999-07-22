METS MOVE CLOSER TO FIRST PLACE WITH VICTORY

The New York Mets are chasing the Atlanta Braves and their left-fielder, Rickey Henderson is chasing history. Both gained ground on Wednesday.

Mike Piazza and Robin Ventura hit consecutive homers in the first inning, lifting the Mets to a 7-3 win over the Montreal Expos to move within two games of Atlanta in the NL East. The Braves lost, 2-0, at Florida.

None of the Mets admitted doing any scoreboard watching.

"After the game, you can do that," Ventura said. "But any time you start looking at the scoreboard, it takes away from what you're doing . . . and you can find yourself vulnerable to getting beat."

Rick Reed (8-3), who won his fifth straight decision for the Mets, agreed that it's too early to be checking scores.

"We've still got a ways to go," Reed said. "We've got a lot of baseball to play. I don't think that starts until September. I think that's like an unwritten rule. If you're in it, you scoreboard-watch in September. Or admit it."

There has been a lot of Rickey Henderson watching these days; the outfielder is passing more milestones than a speeding driver on Route 66.

Henderson appeared to have a good shot at his 1,000th RBI as he waited in the on deck circle with runners on first and third and Reed batting in the second.

However, Rey Ordonez was given the wrong sign and was thrown out stealing. Reed doubled home a run, but was picked off second. The double Henderson eventually hit was wasted.

The 1,000th RBI will come another night. Henderson had to settle his 2,063rd run, the one that moved him ahead of Willie Mays on the all-time list and into fifth place -- he trails only Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, and Pete Rose. It came in the seventh inning when he scored from first on Edgardo Alfonzo's double.

"I earned that run," he said. "I almost passed out.

"I think I'm just blessed. I'm just happy to be in that class and to get that opportunity."

John Olerud drew a two-out walk in the first and Piazza followed with his 20th homer, off Dan Smith (1-5). Ventura then drove Smith's next pitch into the right-field stands for his 17th homer as the Mets homered in consecutive at-bats for the fifth time this season.

"Mike and Robin killed those two balls and, not that we loosened up at all, but it allowed Rick to have a little delay and make a couple of mistakes and get away with it," Valentine said.