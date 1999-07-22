JUST ASKING

Three years ago, the Counting Crows were flying about as high as any rock band in the world. Their second critically acclaimed album, "Recovering the Satellites," debuted at the top perch of the Billboard 200. And their first album, "August and Everything After," was certified seven-times platinum.

In mid-October, "This Desert Life," the third Counting Crows album, will land on store shelves. Fans itching to hear some songs from the album can catch the Counting Crows' show at 7:30 tonightin the Sideshow Music Hall, 1830 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. The show is the 11th of a dozen on the band's brief July tour. The next stop is Woodstock '99.

We caught up with lead singer Adam Duritz by phone Monday, before the band's show in Sea Bright, N.J.

What's it like for the band to be on the road again?

It's pretty fun to be getting back together and doing this. The shows have been good so far.

The Counting Crows didn't play Woodstock '94. What does it mean for the band to be on the bill with some of the top names in music for this year's installment?

It's the biggest show we've played. But I don't necessarily mean that bigger shows are better than smaller shows. I like to see people. And it'll be fun to see people from bands I haven't seen in a while.

How is the third album different from the others?

It has a little weirder sounds. It's got a lot of really tuneful songs. ... It's not as dark an album in some ways. It's a little more fun. It's got some sad stuff on it, but it's brighter, more optimistic.

What's this about the band recording its albums in a rented house in the Hollywood hills?

I live there anyway. For our first album, I went there just to get away. I just don't like recording studios. But four of us live there now.

I like L.A. It's a real dose of normalcy there. I can do anything, go anywhere -- and nobody notices. It's a weird place to go to get a normal life.

Your honest lyrics read as a diary. What is the message you want to get across to your fans?

I don't know if there's any message in particular. They're about me -- that much is true. I'm just trying to come across as honestly as possible. That's the main thing. I want to make that clear. That's important to me.

With bubble-gum pop, hip-hop and rap elbowing out rock from the highest rungs of the Billboard 200 ladder, do you think music listeners have fully embraced electronic music?

I think music is always the same. I just think that it's good that music shifts around a lot every few years. ... It's easy to get frustrated about the boy bands and girl bands everybody listens to. But why shouldn't 13-year-olds listen to music, too? If that's what it takes to get them to listen to music this year, then so be it.