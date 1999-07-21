RTLP FILES PETITIONS FOR PRIMARY CONTESTS

The Niagara County Right to Life Party filed papers this week with the Board of Elections to authorize the appearance of various candidates on the party's line on the ballot, setting up at least a few contests for Right to Life nominations.

In Wheatfield, the party endorsed Donald G. Hobel for supervisor, but it also authorized Supervisor Timothy E. Demler to appear on the primary ballot as a challenger for the nomination. Hobel is a member of the Conservative Party, and Demler is a Republican.

Also in Wheatfield, the party endorsed Councilman Larry L. Helwig and Gilbert G. Doucet, both of them Republicans, for the two seats to be filled on the Town Board, but it also authorized Douglas A. Coon, also a Republican, to appear on the ballot -- making it a three-way contest for the two Right to Life Party nominations.

In the 8th Niagara County Legislative District, the Right to Life Party has endorsed Republican David C. Sharpe as its nominee, but it also authorized William L. Ross to challenge Sharpe for the nomination. Ross is the endorsed Republican candidate.