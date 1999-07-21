CHASE ENDS WITH ARREST

A 40-mile high-speed chase early Tuesday on Route 5 into Harborcreek, Pa., resulted in the arrest of a village man.

Fredonia police said they saw John T. Cronin, 20, operating a motorcycle at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Temple Street and Central Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Cronin did not stop for Officer P. Maslak and sped down Risley Street to Chestnut Street and then west on Route 5, police said.

Officers from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department joined the pursuit, according to Fredonia police. The motorcyclist ran a roadblock at Lake Erie State Park and was eventually stopped by Pennsylvania State Police in Harborcreek.

Cronin is being held in the Erie County, Pa., Jail on charges brought by the Pennsylvania State Police. Authorities charged him with speeding, failure to comply, reckless driving, having a revoked license, and no motorcycle license.