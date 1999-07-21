BUSTER DOUGLAS MAY FACE TYSON IN RING AGAIN

James "Buster" Douglas has been added to a short list of possible opponents for Mike Tyson, who is scheduled to return to the ring in October.

"He (Douglas) is a possibility but by no means has any final decision been made on a Tyson opponent," Jay Larkin, Showtime Sports executive producer, said on Tuesday. Tyson has an exclusive contract with Showtime.

The other two fighters who are being considered for an Oct. 2 fight with Tyson, who is training in Phoenix, are former cruiserweight champ Orlin Norris and Zeljko Mavrovic, the Croatian heavyweight who lasted 12 rounds with WBA heavyweight Lennox Lewis in a 1998 fight.

If Douglas is selected to fight Tyson, it would be a rematch of their stunning Feb. 11, 1990, fight in Tokyo when Douglas, a 42-1 underdog, shocked the world by knocking out the undefeated -- and at that time considered invincible -- undisputed heavyweight champ.

Since that time, the two fighters' fortunes have drastically changed. Tyson has been incarcerated twice and defeated twice by Evander Holyfield. Douglas, in his first title defense, was knocked out by Holyfield and all but disappeared from the boxing scene before launching an erratic comeback two years ago. Douglas ballooned to 400 pounds and, in 1994, nearly died when he lapsed into a diabetic coma. The last time he stepped in the ring with a ranked fighter was in June, 1998 when Lou Savarese knocked Douglas out in the first round.