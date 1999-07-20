REPEALING TRUCK TAX WOULD BOOST ECONOMY

Over the years, New York has developed a well-deserved reputation as an unfriendly place to do business. I am president of the New York State Motor Truck Association. For nearly two years, we have been trying to change that image and bring rationality to the way trucks are taxed.

We propose repealing one tax on the industry, but increasing another to make up for lost revenue. We have been joined in this mission by the Business Council, Teamsters Union, Food Industry Alliance and National Federation of Independent Business, all of whom recognize the benefits of repealing the ton-mile tax (TMT).

Although New York's trucking industry is a significant employer, with more than 530,000 people, growth in the state has been nearly non-existent. While our neighbors have shown industry job growth of up to 25.6 percent, our job growth has totaled a miserly 4 percent over the last 10 years.

Goods are being shipped into and through New York, but they are being hauled by out-of-state carriers. These truckers do not share equally in the costs imposed on those based here.

Major grocery chains, industrial plants and mom-and-pop retail stores all bear the cost of shipping products. The TMT unnecessarily adds to these costs. Eighty-six percent of all freight movement in the state is by truck, and nearly 100 percent of what we eat, wear and use every day was at some point carried on a truck.

The association has proposed the repeal of the TMT, but at the same time we want to increase registration fees for trucks. We are willing to pay our fair share of taxes, but we don't want to pay $8 million in administrative costs just to pay our tax bill.

Paying state auditors to travel to Florida or New Jersey does not make sense when registration fees can be collected from truckers around the country without state collectors leaving Albany. Repealing this tax is good for trucking, good for manufacturing and good for the consumer.

WILLIAM G. JOYCE JR.

Albany