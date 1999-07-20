ART FILMS DOWNTOWN

Last week's opening of the Angelika Film Center and Cafe in the former downtown General Cinema complex promises to put an urban edge on local movie-going.

It's also a business risk, but one that could pay off for both the center and downtown.

An empty moviehouse now has been replaced by an eight-screen "films, not movies" facility that will mix a minimal amount of Hollywood fare with art films, upscale commercial cinema and edgy cinematic experimentation. While skeptics contend that Buffalo audiences abhor films with subtitles, there's hope that downtown's emphasis won't simply shift from vacant stores to vacant stares.

Only time can measure the enthusiasm of Buffalo art film audiences, but Angelika has had success with similar ventures in New York's SoHo and in Houston. Its downtown Market Arcade position could draw from both the growing Theater District trade and the nightlife of Chippewa Street.

Although the center represents serious competition for this area's existing art film houses, downtown needs the business. Angelika fills another niche in the city core's growing role as an after-hours entertainment destination.

In the best scenario, Angelika will pique enough interest in its target film genre to increase attendance at all the art film houses -- and gain prosperity not just for itself, but for all of downtown.