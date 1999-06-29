Mildred Ellis of East High Street, a retired employee of the Akron School District, died Sunday (June 27, 1999) in Lockport Memorial Hospital. She was 88.

A native of Madison, Wis., the former Mildred Smith had worked in the housekeeping department at Akron High School.

She was a member of the Lockport Senior Citizens and the Ladies Aid Society of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Her husband, Gusty, died in 1993.

Survivors include two sons, Charles B. and Bernard; two brothers, Harlan Smith of Madison and Lester Smith of Chicago; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will be conducted at noon Thursday in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery, Pendleton.

