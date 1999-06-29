CLARENCE CENTER DECISION NOT DUE UNTIL JULY 16

A decision about reconfiguring space at Clarence Center Elementary School will not be made until July 16 -- when the district should have a better idea about the number of new pupils, according to School Superintendent Thomas G. Coseo.

The superintendent noted that a reconfiguration of the building's space depends on the need for another section and administrators aren't certain the need exists. In any case, there will be no reduction in cafeteria space, said Coseo.

Administrators are looking at other options if another section is necessary, he said.

Between now and mid-July, officials also will be watching enrollment figures at Sheridan Hill Elementary School. Higher numbers might mean turning a computer lab into a classroom, Coseo said.

In recent years, district enrollment has been rising about 3 percent annually, although growth may be slowing. An outside study estimates a total increase of 10 to 13 percent, or 400-600 students, in the next 10 years, with total elementary growth at just 4 to 6 percent.