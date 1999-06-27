What are this area's trials of the century?

The Buffalo News posed that question to 20 lawyers, judges, historians and reporters.

Most of those polled chose criminal cases, while others bended toward precedent-setting civil suits. Some favored stellar legal oratory; others singled out shocking verdicts.

Their answers could have kept Court TV chugging along for the next few seasons. In the end, they came up with 45 trials. Forty-five tales of government corruption and ghastly offenses, of crimes of passion and conscience and greed from the turn of the 20th century to the eve of the 21st.

An attempt to whittle the list down by consensus was impossible. The jury, it turned out, was hopelessly hung.

So by luck of the draw, we pared the Western New York 45 down to just eight trials -- six criminal and two civil.

Of these eight, we wanted to know, simply, which still hold up at century's end. We wanted to know the cases that Which offer an unforgettable final chapter to a great story. Which, The cases that, as former Judge Matthew J. Jasen puts it, "have people sitting in awe of every word of testimony."

Because drama was our primary criterion, we rated the trials as a theater critic might consider a play. Rather than stars, though, we used the five-gavel system. Meaningful but blase cases earned only one gavel. The more Grishamesque the proceedings, the more bangs of the gavel they got. The five-gavel seal of approval earns a trial a certain spot among this century's greatest.

Without further delay, the verdict is in.

1901: The People vs. Leon Czolgosz lasted just a day and a half. No one, including the defendant, testified on behalf of the man accused of killing President William McKinley at the Pan-American Exposition. , including the defendant. After pronouncing the self-professed anarchist guilty, jury members admitted they would have rendered their verdict right in the courtroom, but figured they should at least go through the motions of deliberation. Ten days after McKinley's death, Czolgosz was the third person in New York State put to death in the electric chair.

Gavels: 1

1930: Hexes, trysts and breasts: The trials of Lila Jimerson and Nancy Bowen offered the Prohibition-era public a certain kick. The facts of the case are this: On March 7, Clothilde Marchand was found fatally beaten in her Best Street home, wads of cotton-soaked chloroform jammed into her nose and throat. Arrested were Lila Jimerson, a 33-year-old Cayuga Indian who lived on the Cattaraugus reservation and modeled for Clothilde's sculptor husband, Henri; and Nancy Bowen, a 66-year-old Cayuga widow. Within hours of their arrests, both confessed to the murder.

"Those trials had all the elements of one hell of a story," said Manuel Bernstein, a Buffalo Courier Express reporter between 1928 and 1975. "The papers were just loaded with details about them."

According to police statements, Ms. Jimerson had convinced Ms. Bowen that the sculptor's wife was a "white witch" who had used magic to kill Ms. Bowen's husband. Together, the two decided to avenge his murder. For six months they tried calling upon dead warrior spirits to kill Mrs. Marchand. When that failed, Ms. Bowen took a 10-cent hammer to her head.

Four days before jury selection, Henri Marchand was arrested as a material witness when it was learned he had had an affair with Ms. Jimerson. Under oath, Marchand admitted to more liaisons than he could count. He seduced his models out of "professional necessity." Indian women were naturally shy, he said, and would pose nude from the waist up only if he made love to them.

Right before closing arguments, Ms. Jimerson collapsed in court and was hospitalized for a lung hemorrhage. At her second trial -- for obvious reasons, the judge declared the first a mistrial -- the jury acquitted her. On the stand she implicated Marchand, testifying that he had tried to hire numerous Iroquois to off his wife.

A week after Ms. Jimerson's acquittal, Nancy Bowen pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to time served. Marchand did not appear at Ms. Jimerson's second trial. Neither did his new wife who, at 18, was 35 years his junior.

It is unclear whether she was shy.

Gavels: 5

1961: Cheryl Jolls, 15, was charged with drowning 3-year-old Andrew Ashley in Delaware Park Lake -- the youngest person to date in Erie County history indicted on a first-degree murder charge. Before the courts handled the murder, Cheryl was first tried on charges that she kidnapped 5-year-old Richard Edgington. She was the youngest person ever charged with that crime as well.

At the trial, jurors heard how Cheryl allegedly lured Richard from his house during a game of cowboys and Indians, and left him bound and gagged along New York Central railroad tracks. The accused disrupted proceedings when she held up a sign to reporters reading "Please Leave," cursed at witnesses and took a shoe off to throw at her mother.

A month later the judge declared a mistrial based on psychiatric reports and the girl's courtroom conduct. She was transferred to a state mental hospital. Both indictments against Cheryl Jolls were later dismissed.

Gavels: 2

1971: A pair of blue-chip Buffalo lawyers, Victor Fuzak and John Stenger, began duking it out in what turned into a 19-year breach-of-contract suit over a domed stadium in Lancaster that was never built. "People who watch leave with the sense that they have seen perfection, or something close to it," Buffalo News columnist Ray Hill said of the proceedings. Hill went on to describe Fuzak as "tense and terrier-like, sometimes acerbic . . . deeply immersed and fully committed to a cause and a client he has embraced for more than a decade."

Fuzak won a $62 million judgment against Erie County for developer Edward Cottrell -- the largest verdict ever obtained in a Western New York court -- but appeals whittled it down to $10.2 million. A trial of the century? To some, if felt like it lasted a century.

Gavels: 2

1975: While representing an inmate charged with fatally beating a corrections officer during the 1971 Attica prison riots, flamboyant defense attorney William Kunstler one day sat on the Erie County Court steps beating a drum, contending that his client was being persecuted because one of his parents was a Native American. He offered an impassioned summation, calling one of the prosecution witnesses "a lost soul of this world" and warning the jury of its solemn responsibility. "If you fail," he said before tearfully stumbling to the defense table, "you will scream some night when you think about it."

The jury cried, too -- and then convicted his client, John B. Hill. "If you're talking about trials of the century, forget O.J. Simpson," said County Surrogate Joseph Mattina, who was presided over a separate Attica case across the hall from Kunstler's stage. "You felt the lightning atmosphere all around you on that one."

Gavels: 3

1978: Seven men, including two Buffalo cops, stood trial for the savage beating and stomping death of Richard Long. After four weeks of testimony from 42 prosecution witnesses, three defendants -- Jack Giammaresi and officers Philip Gramaglia and Gary Atti -- surprised the court by admitting to the beating, while declaring their four co-defendants innocent. "Did you think we were going to let you go to jail?" a sobbing Gary Atti said to the four before his testimony. Those four were acquitted. The three who confessed were convicted, not of the much harsher manslaughter, but of criminally negligent homicide.

Gavels: 3

1979: Less than a week after her four children were returned to her from foster care, Gail Trait butchered them with a knife. But even the grisly details of Ms. Trait's crime managed to be upstaged by her attorney's courtroom antics. A day before the trial began, Carl Vizzi complained that his client was acting bizarre because of powerful antipsychotic drugs she was receiving, and said she was not fit to be seen by a jury.

The remarks won him a gag order from State Supreme Court Justice Joseph D. Mintz, beginning numerous head-butts between the two. Vizzi narrowly avoided a contempt citation when he accused two attorneys, in court on an unrelated case, of laughing at his questioning of a psychiatrist. Prosecutor George B. Quinlan interrupted Vizzi's closing summation an unprecedented 65 times, objecting that Ms. Trait's attorney was arguing facts that had not been brought into evidence.

The state rejected the insanity defense of the woman who told police "I killed my children to save their souls," finding her guilty on four counts of second-degree murder. She was sentenced to life in prison, but not before the judge chided Vizzi for 20 minutes, telling him that he was directing the Legal Aid Bureau to appeal Ms. Trait's verdict because of the lawyer's ineffective representation. Eight years later an appellate court reversed the conviction, deciding Vizzi was, in fact, incompetent. At the non-jury retrial, Ms. Trait's murder convictions were overturned and she was declared legally insane.

Gavels: 3

1990: An unsolved crime in a Nottingham Terrace mansion. A savage beating at the home of one of Buffalo's most prominent families. A decade after actress Mary Kate O'Connell was bludgeoned in her sleep at the home of Max and Helen Jacobs, her $1 million civil suit against the family came to trial. Under hypnosis to remember the assault, Ms.

O'Connell saw the attacker as Seth Jacobs, the Jacobses' son, who was then 15. The judge, however, did not allow the testimony to be included. He did allow jurors to feel the dents in her head from the skull fractures she suffered, driving many of them to tears.

Witnesses for the prosecution included a psychiatrist who testified about a violent book Seth wrote at 11; a Jacobs baby sitter, who seemed to indicate that Mrs. Jacobs knew that Seth was Ms. O'Connell's attacker; and Ms. O'Connell's mother, who remembered being unable to recognize her daughter after the attack because "she looked like she had been put through a meat grinder."

For the defense: Seth, who proclaimed his innocence; and his mother, who denied that she ever suspected her son. The Jacobses' attorneys repeatedly pointed out that no proof linked Seth to the crime, but the jury awarded Ms. O'Connell $800,000.

Two years later, the verdict was overturned when an appeals court ruled there was not enough evidence to support Ms. O'Connell's claim that Seth Jacobs attacked her. The Jacobs family then entered a judgment against Ms. O'Connell to cover their court costs, forcing her into personal bankruptcy. She is still paying the Jacobses' legal fees.

Gavels: 4