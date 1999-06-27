MRS. BURKARD

Traveling to St. Lucia are Ryan Anthony Burkard and his bride, Tracy Lynn Kazmierczak. Monsignor Frederick D. Leising heard their nuptial vows exchanged Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lancaster.

A reception was given in Kiebzak's Beginnings.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Kazmierczak of Cheektowaga. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Burkard, of Cheektowaga.

The couple are graduates of Buffalo State College.

The bride teaches science in Maryvale Middle School.

The bridegroom is a sales representative for First Unum.

Mrs. Kloss

Amy Marie Bogdan and Michael J. Kloss were married Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. George Catholic Church, Erie, Pa. A reception was given in Lawrence Park Golf Club, North East, Pa.

The bride is the daughter of Patricia A. Poorten of Orchard Park and James H. Bogdan of Kenmore. The bridegroom is the son of Deborah Menjivar of Corey, Pa., and John Kloss of North East.

After a trip to Aruba, the couple will be at home in North East.

A graduate of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, the bride teaches middle school mathematics in St. George School, Erie, Pa. The bridegroom, also a graduate of Edinboro, is an account executive with Preston Trucking Co.

Mrs. Szymanski

Town Line Lutheran Church, Alden, was the setting Saturday at 2 p.m. when Lisa P. Holcomb became the bride of Rich W. Szymanski.

The Rev. Frederick W. Kopp performed the ceremony.

Charles and Sharon Holcomb of Alden are the bride's parents. The bridegroom is the son of Irene Szymanski, also of Alden, and the late Ronald Szymanski.

A reception was given in Corfu Fire Hall.

The bride was graduated from Buffalo State College, where she did graduate work. She teaches fourth grade in Academic Challenge School 6 in Buffalo. The bridegroom is a graduate of Metal Working Institute of Western New York.

Mrs. Johnson

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Syracuse, was the setting Saturday at 12:30 p.m. for the wedding of Kelley Ann Kowalczyk, daughter of Frederick and Danielle Kowalczyk of Hamburg, and Aundra Dawayne Johnson. Monsignor Joseph M. Champlin performed the ceremony for the bride and the stepson and son of Douglas and Jeanette Branch of Syracuse.

A graduate of Hamburg Central High School and Cortland State College, the bride is a social worker for the Salvation Army. The bridegroom is a graduate of LeMoyne College and is employed in the Onondaga County Department of Motor Vehicles. After taking a Caribbean cruise, the couple will be at home in Syracuse.

Mrs. Hino

Cancun, Mexico, is the destination of David Michael Hino and his bride, Nicole Elizabeth Elsie, who were married Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church, Cheektowaga.

The Rev. Edward F. Jost Jr. of St. Christopher Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda, heard their vows.

A reception was given in Sheraton Four Points Hotel for the daughter of Kay Ann Elsie of Town of Tonawanda and the son of Mr. and Mrs. John B. Hino of Lewiston. The newly married couple will be at home in Orlando, Fla.

The bride is a technical writer with Faulkner Information Technologies and the bridegroom is a sales representative of Ingram Micro Inc.

Mrs. Baginski

A reception was given in the Birge Mansion after the wedding of Julianne M. Story and Dennis A. Baginski at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, West Seneca.

The Rev. Thomas J. Quinlivan heard the vows of the daughter of John N. and Katherine V. Story of West Seneca and the son of Dennis Baginski of Depew and Sharon Gatti of Cheektowaga. After a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the couple will be at home in Hamburg.

A graduate of Fredonia State College, the bride is studying for a master's degree in University at Buffalo. She teaches English in Williamsville South High School. The bridegroom served four years in the Air Force.

Mrs. Barnes

Stephanie Jean Wilson and David Paul Barnes, graduates of Grand Island High School, were married Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Grand Island.

The Revs. Douglas L. and Joanne Stewart performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Merle and Diane Wilson and the bridegroom is the son of George and Diane Barnes, all of Grand Island.

A reception was given in Holiday Inn, Grand Island, before the couple left for Hawaii. They will be at home on Grand Island.

The bride is a graduate of Niagara County Community College and Buffalo State College. She is employed at Poly Plastic Films Corp., owned by her parents.

Mrs. Turmenne

At 11 a.m. Saturday in First Baptist Church of West Seneca, Dawn Gail Horbett and Derek Robert Turmenne, both of Cheektowaga, were married by the Rev. Thomas H. Stiles.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas R. Horbett of New Port Richey, Fla., and the bridegroom is the son of Robert Turmenne of Plymouth, Mass., and Sharon Hahn of Franklinville.

A reception was given in Samuel's Grande Manor. The couple, who will live in Cheektowaga, will take a Caribbean cruise.

An interviewer at ICT Research, the bride is a graduate of Keuka College. The bridegroom attended Jamestown Community College and is an electronics assembly worker at Motorola Inc.