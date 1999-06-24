A BAD IDEA IN FLORIDA

The nation's first statewide school-voucher program, signed into law the other day by Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, faces court challenges, and deservedly so. It's a defective program that other states ought to avoid.

Under the law, Florida would rank its 3,000 public schools according to academic performance. Students in those rated at the bottom could choose to attend other public schools -- or even private or religious schools with the help of $4,000 annual tuition stipends paid from public taxes.

Proponents of the voucher system, including Bush, a son of former President George Bush, hail its choices and opportunities for students to escape from failing schools.

It does offer choice and opportunity, but there are better ways to do that. Had the Sunshine State limited the choices simply to attending another public school, the law would have been worth a try. Unwisely, it went far beyond that, including church-sponsored schools subsidized by the taxpayers. That offends the basic American principle of separation of church and state.

Equally damaging, Florida's voucher plan will drain off financial support from a public educational system that, even based on its own tests of student performance, ranks poorly. Florida public schools require enriched, not cheapened, financial resources.

One can be opposed to this ill-conceived cure while acknowledging the underlying sickness. Florida, like lots of other states, is trying to find a way to turn around inferior public schools.

The concept at the core of the voucher program is valid. Competition is likely to force public-school systems to improve their worst-performing schools. But using taxpayer money to pay for private-school tuition is not the way to generate that competition.

However, just because the Sunshine State's voucher program falls short does not mean that others necessarily would.

Allowing students to choose more successful public schools, in or out of the same district, would put pressure on low-performing schools, especially if administrators of those schools know that failure carries real career penalties. In addition, charter schools and special magnet-school programs also could offer choices and generate competition without siphoning money from the public schools.

Florida has the right idea. It just needs a better way to execute it.