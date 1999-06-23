HSBC WEB SITE SERVES CUSTOMERS, JOB SEEKERS

HSBC Bank USA has a new Web site that not only has expanded computer banking services, but also allows people to apply for jobs.

Applicants can use a "resume builder" on the bank's Web site to apply for openings. The growing Buffalo-based bank, which has more than 8,700 employees, almost always has multiple openings.

The bank's new Web site, created by Vancouver-based Communicate.com, allows customers to apply for credit cards, loans and other bank products. The bank is still developing the online bill payment service offered by most other large banks.

The site can be found at: banking.us.hsbc.com.