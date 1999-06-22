NAVY TRAINING WITH BATTLESHIP LAB

The success of the U.S. military in the Gulf war came in large part because Army tank commanders rehearsed battle scenes on computers before any fighting began. The first two times that military leaders practiced on the computer simulation, the United States lost. But the third time was the charm.

"You don't want to train pilots to fly an aircraft by crashing a few," said Capt. Walter M. Elliott, commander of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center. And thus, as the Navy trains its pilots and sailors for battle in this post-Cold War era, it's turning to computer simulators to prepare war strategies.

Sens. John H. Chafee and Jack Reed joined Elliott and more than 100 employees of NUWC last week to break ground on a $7.3-million undersea battleship laboratory.

The Navy plans to use computer technology, rather than costly in-water torpedo testing, to train members of surface ship, submarine and aircraft crews. Using the new technology, for example, Navy leaders could replicate warfare between a submarine posted at the Navy's Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center in the Bahamas and a virtual submarine created in the lab in Newport.

"This creates a realistic environment," Elliott said. "It gives us that important capability."

For now, at a time when the military is shrinking and bases are closing, Chafee and Reed said, the undersea battlespace laboratory sends an important message to Washington. "The Navy is a very important part of the Rhode Island economy," said Reed.

"The Navy is continuing to make an investment in those programs that are future-oriented."