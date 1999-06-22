Investing is all math.

At least that's Harry Markowitz's take on the Wall Street money game. What would you expect from a man who won a Nobel Prize for devising a "Modern Portfolio Theory," a widely used formula for diversifying stock picks to maximize returns based on risk?

Markowitz is one of nine stock market gurus interviewed in a new book called "Secrets of the Investment All-Stars," a book that aims to transport readers into the minds of Wall Street luminaries.

Author Kenneth A. Stern believes that by cherry-picking some of the principles that the experts use, investors can craft strategies based on their own long-term objectives and tolerance for risk.

But one thing is obvious from the first chapter: Even the "investment all-stars," many of whom have made hundreds of millions of dollars on Wall Street, don't share the same views. Stern is correct when he asserts that these stock-picking gurus offer "startlingly different" theories about the best way to achieve fat returns.

Still, the experts seem to agree on one thing: Even with stock prices going through the roof and indexes hitting all-time highs, there is still money to be made in the market.

Mutual fund manager Marty Zweig, a fixture on "Wall Street Week," Louis Rukeysor's PBS television show, told the author that people are constantly asking him if this is the time to be investing. His answer is yes.

"Even when I'm bearish on the market, I still own stocks," he said.

Zweig uses about 70 different factors to "time" the market, claiming a successful investor moves in and out of the market on a gradual basis.

"Assume one of our indicators becomes bearish. I might say 'let's cut our holdings by 5 percent,' " Zweig said.

The author tries to dispel the notion that these renowned investors are geniuses who possess Herculean analytical skills. Instead, Stern suggests that many of the most successful stock-pickers are good at "looking under the rocks" for opportunities, trends and cultural shifts.

Take Ron Elijah, the managing director of Robertson Stephens Investment Management, a San Francisco-based mutual fund. He engages in "theme investing," putting a heavy emphasis on lifestyle trends. He picks companies based on how their products and services cater to emerging trends.

"Everything is about demographics," said Elijah, who looks for companies that hawk products to baby boomers as they reach their peak earning years or to senior citizens (the Census Bureau estimates that the number of people over the age of 85 will more than double by the year 2010.)

Mario Gabelli, chairman of the Gabelli Asset Management Co. and manager of the Gabelli funds, has been touted as one of the world's best value investors. "Value investing" focuses more on current earnings as opposed to future growth potential.

As a result, Gabelli is the first to admit that his company has missed a large number of Wall Street winners, including many of the high-momentum technology and Internet stocks.

But Gabelli said he also looks for "catalysts" or events that are likely to create new value in certain sectors. One such catalyst came in 1996, when the federal government passed sweeping reforms in the telecommunications industry, an action that fueled consolidations and caused the stock of many media companies to skyrocket.

"People say the market is overvalued. But you can find bargains. However, you need an active ingredient, some event, to surface those values," said Gabelli.

Other "all-stars" interviewed for the book include John Bogle, the founder and chairman of the Vanguard Group, who created the first index fund. A stock market index is a statistical composite that measures changes in certain stocks. One of Bogle's investment mantras is to look at drops in the stock market as short-term buying opportunities, but never invest more than you can afford to lose.

The other experts interviewed are Foster Friess, manager of the Brandywine Fund; Louis Navellier, editor of MPT Review, an investment newsletter; William O'Neill, founder of "Investor's Business Daily" and Don Phillips, CEO of Morningstar

Perhaps one of the most valuable features of Stern's book -- at least for the beginning investor -- is that it offers a largely jargon-free overview of basic investment principles.

For example, it gives insights into why some experts put less emphasis on price to earnings ratios and focus more on price to sales comparisons (earnings can be much more easily manipulated by company spin doctors than sales volume, the experts said.)

"Secrets of the Investment All-Stars," published by the American Management Association (AMACOM), also offers sections on "tearing apart" a company balance sheet and finding investment data on the Internet. It ends by compiling a 20-point checklist for choosing an investment model, assessing risk tolerance and building a diversified stock portfolio.

Stern heads a financial services firm and has published four personal finance books, including "Senior Savvy." His latest work comes at a time when there are more personal finance books on retail store shelves than ever before. And for good reason. The number of individual investors has increased to more than 65 million, up from about 40 million in the mid 1990s.

John Whiteman is president of a small investment club in Lewiston and he said the information explosion makes it difficult to keep up with all the new guides. An orthodontist, he said he gleans a lot of his information from the Internet.

Rainbow's End Investment Club has been around for 16 years and has nearly 20 members, all residents of Lewiston and Niagara Falls. Last year, the club's portfolio comprised 15 to 20 stocks that increased in value by more than 25 percent. But Whiteman said the club didn't use books from investment gurus to guide its decisions. Instead, he said the group relies on information that is distributed regularly by the National Association of Investment Clubs, a not-for-profit entity founded in 1987.

William Cockayne is a past president of Rainbow's End and he said the investment club's decisions are based on meticulous research; every member is responsible for keeping tabs on specific market segments and tracking an individual stock.

Cockayne said he doesn't put much value on many of the investment guides that line bookstore shelves.

"Too many of those books pander to current fads," he said.

Cockayne said he prepares to read various business publications for investment advice, including Kiplinger's, Smart Money and the Wall Street Journal. He said keeping tabs on current trends and monitoring stock performance can be time-consuming.

Stern also downplayed the notion that there's some magic formula out there that will take the drudgery out of investing. He hit hard on the importance of number-crunching -- dissecting balance sheets, annual reports and industry trade publications.

In fact, his first chapter opens with an anonymous quote that reads:

"The only place you find 'success' before 'work' is in the dictionary."