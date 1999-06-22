Anna Marie Rose, 82, a homemaker and former area resident, died May 29, 1999, in Bixby Towers, Long Beach, Calif., after a long illness.

Born Anna Marie Kearns in South Buffalo, she was a graduate of Buffalo schools. She lived in Hamburg for many years and had lived in Long Beach for the past 11 years.

Her husband of 55 years, James D., died in 1994.

Survivors include two sons, Dennis of Lincoln, Neb., and Jon of White Plains; two daughters, Patricia of Olean and Dianne DeYoung of Long Beach; two brothers, Paul Kearns and Robert Kearns; a sister, Helen; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled in mid-July.

