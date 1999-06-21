FOR THE RECORD, SUMMER'S HERE

Summer officially arrived at 3:49 p.m. today, and the weather is cooperating nicely. Sunny or partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s should make the Buffalo area look and feel like summer at least through Friday.

In addition, today has the most daylight of any day of the year, with the sun rising at 5:35 this morning and setting at 8:57 p.m. But while summer officially arrives on June 21, warmer-than-normal weather already has created summerlike weather for some time.

"Meteorologically, it's been summer since the middle of May," said Steve McLaughlin, a National Weather Service forecaster.