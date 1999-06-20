LOW ACTIVITY LINKED TO CASES OF ADULT DIABETES IN YOUTHS

Adult-type diabetes is showing up in more children and teen-agers, especially among overweight youngsters who watch too much television, according to several studies released Saturday.

The type of diabetes that typically occurs in overweight older adults is becoming more prevalent in children and adolescents, said the five studies released at the American Diabetes Association's annual session in San Diego.

The results raised fears that complications from the disease, including heart attack and stroke, could become more common in 30-year-olds.

The reports emphasized that obesity in children and teens -- linked to more sedentary lifestyles -- seems to play a major role in early development of the disease. Recent surveys indicate that as many as 20 percent of American children are obese.

"Elevated obesity levels in children and teens is a harbinger of future diabetes risk for them because obesity is associated with insulin resistance, the first step in the development of type 2 (adult) diabetes," said Bernard Zinman, a senior scientist at Mount Sinai Hospital, University of Toronto.

The Toronto study found that high volumes of TV time was associated with a significant increase in obesity for kids between ages 10 and 19.

Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the condition, results from defects in the body's ability to produce and use insulin. The far less common type 1 diabetes is usually an autoimmune disorder that typically starts in children or young adults who are slim.

The University of California at San Diego in a study of 58 youngsters with type 2 diabetes found that 83 percent of them were obese and all but one was overweight. Like many of the other studies, most of the children came from ethnic minorities.

The studies found that Hispanic and black children are apparently more prone to developing adult diabetes, but the scientists said more research needs to be done to target specific risk factors among different ethnic groups.