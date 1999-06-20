LIBERTY PARTNERSHIP INSPIRES CHALLENGED STUDENTS TO SOAR

Stephanie Jones had a baby when she was 14. Living below the poverty level on Ninth Street with her disabled mother, she battled to stay in school. She worked part time as a pharmacy clerk at Eckerd Drugs on Portage Road. She was determined not to drop out of school and end up in a dead-end job.

"It's been very difficult for me," she said. "I had to remain focused."

That determination was rewarded last week when the 18-year-old Niagara Falls High School student received a $10,000 scholarship to attend Canisius College.

Leon Nix, 18, is another Niagara Falls High School student living in a single-parent family.

"I see a lot of things going on in the environment," he said of his Niagara Avenue neighborhood. "I see a lot of guys dropping out of school and working at minimum-wage jobs."

That wasn't the life for Leon, so he applied himself at school and stayed the course and last week it all paid off. He won a $20,000 scholarship to Niagara University, where he plans to study computer science.

"Without the scholarship, it would have been even more of a struggle," he said. "It has helped me a lot."

Stephanie and Leon are two of 140 high school students from low-income families in Niagara Falls and Lockport who are being helped by the Niagara Liberty Partnership Program. The students are in grades six through 12.

"Many of these kids don't even expect to complete high school, let alone go to college," said Regina Corica Rosati, the director of the program.

Of the 14 high school graduates in the program this year, 12 will be going on to college, Ms. Rosati said. The other two have enlisted in the armed forces. Last year, 18 of 20 graduates in the program went on to college, with the other two going into the armed forces.

The Liberty program, funded by the New York state Department of Education, is a joint effort by Niagara University and Niagara County Community College, working with the Niagara Falls and Lockport school districts and several community organizations.

"We're trying to make the transition from high school to college as fluid and seamless as possible," said Robert M. DiFrancesco, the principal of Niagara Falls High School.

"That's a perfect description of what we're trying to do," said Ms. Rosati, who runs the program from the Trott Access Center on a tight budget of $170,000.

"We have students who might have gone in a different direction were it not for the Liberty program," said Marie A. Catherine, the assistant principal of Niagara Falls High. "The program was designed for kids whose backgrounds suggest they might drop out of school."

Students from Niagara University and Niagara County Community College who are training to be teachers become tutors for kids in the Liberty program and work one-on-one with them in the classrooms.

"The program is a two-way street," DiFrancesco said. "It's also an opportunity for Niagara University and Niagara County Community College students who are preparing to be teachers. We don't want the college students to hit the world dead cold."

The program has nine part-time case managers who motivate the students, arrange for tutors and mentors, encourage cultural activities and explore career options. Ms. Rosati said she would like to be able to hire full-time case managers, but the state funding isn't there.

Lockport High School students Lauren Dietz and Kendrick Huston credit case managers Barbara Banks and Gail Reinbird with getting their grades on track and opening the door to exciting careers.

"Without their help I wouldn't have made it to college," said Kendrick, 17, a senior who is going on to NCCC to study science and play on the basketball team. "The program is excellent. It boosts your confidence in every way."

Like many of the kids in the program, Kendrick lives with his mother in a single-parent home. Lauren, also 17, is a 10th-grader who had a baby two years ago. She plans to graduate and pursue a culinary career.

"Without the help of these ladies, I don't think I would have gotten through," she said. "They've been more like mothers than tutors."

Jim Kwitchoff, the assistant principal at Lockport High, said the school provided the Liberty program with the names of students who were struggling academically and socially.

"The word spread and now there's a real rapport between the students, case managers and tutors," he said. "They genuinely care about these kids, and it goes beyond the classrooms."

Extra-curricular activities range from going to a basketball game at NU to attending a Planned Parenthood conference in Amherst.

When the program started at Lockport High two years ago, there was some apprehension among the teachers about sophomores from NU or NCCC coming in and tutoring their students, Kwitchoff said.

"But with supervision by (case managers) Barb and Gail, the teachers now feel very comfortable with the program," he said.

Case manager Joanne Cicchetti has worked with Niagara Falls High students Stephanie Jones and Leon Nix since they were in the ninth grade.

"Stephanie is highly motivated and deals with adversity very well," she said. "She is likely to succeed in any goal she sets for herself."

Stephanie's goal, as boldly stated on her resume: "To become a prominent neurosurgeon." She reached that decision after interning last summer at the Hamilton B. Mizer Primary Care Center on 10th Street.

"Leon is very smart. He's a winner," Ms. Cicchetti said of the young man who was this year's Homecoming King at Niagara Falls High School.

"I kept everything I had to do in order," Leon said. "I was pretty organized. Most of the people I know around my age are on a different thinking track. They don't have any high goals."

He said most of his motivation comes from his mother, Adrienne M. Bedgood, who, as an independent study room monitor at Harry F. Abate Elementary School, helps students with discipline problems. She said she graduated from Niagara University when Leon was 5. She wants to study for a doctoral degree in psychology, but it's not easy being the sole breadwinner.

"Our life is a struggle," she said. "This program has really been a blessing."

When Leon's not hitting the books, he's writing music. As a fifth-grader at Harry F. Abate School, he was one of five from the school chorus chosen to sing at a Kenny Rogers Christmas concert at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. He has musical aspirations, but keeps everything in order.

"I want to get the education first and have the music as a sideline," he said.

Stephanie's mother, Evelyn Jones, was also young when Stephanie was born. Mrs. Jones has been a waitress, but is now out of work. She has battled addiction and depression. She finds Stephanie's success and bright future encouraging.

"I believe in God and education," she said. "I know that Stephanie will grow up to do the right thing."

"Stephanie's childhood was very difficult," said her grandfather, the Rev. Joseph H. Jones, who is the pastor of Damascus Baptist Church and president of the Niagara Ministerial Council.

Mr. Jones and his wife, Annie, had custody of Stephanie when she was around 10.

"I tried to be a positive influence in her life," he said. "She's very exceptional and intelligent, but she needed love and encouragement."

DiFrancesco was also born and raised on Ninth Street. But in his day, the family structures were closer to those depicted on the old television show "Leave it to Beaver." That wholesome picture of life -- Dad going off to work, Mom staying home -- represents only about 3 percent of the population today.

"If you're a Niagara Falls High School student and live in a home where everyone has the same last name, it's not the norm," DiFrancesco said.

"Almost two-thirds of our youngsters live below the poverty level," he said. "These youngsters overcome great adversity. I'm the proudest pop in the world when it comes to this place."