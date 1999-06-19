INSECT IS BLAMED FOR TWO-CAR CRASH

A bug was blamed for a two-car crash Friday morning at the corner of Meahl Road and Route 31.

Niagara County sheriff's deputies said Connie L. Allen, 35, of Meahl, told them she had rolled down her window to let a bug out of her car when she drove past the stop sign and struck another vehicle at 7:40 a.m.

The other driver, Donald J. Pyskaty, 60, of Townline Road, Barker, drove off the road and struck a fire hydrant, deputies said. He was taken to Newfane Inter-Community Memorial Hospital for treatment of neck pains and later was released.

The Cambria Water Department did repairs on the hydrant. Also, a tire from Pyskaty's car was thrown 60 feet and damaged a calf pen, deputies added.