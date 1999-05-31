A RAY OF HOPE IN CLOUDED WORLD

An amazing thing happened in Scotland the other day. Queen Elizabeth, breaking a bit with protocol, traveled to Edinburgh to appoint Scotland's new First Minister. On this side of the Atlantic, amazement centers not on the fact that Donald Dewar wasn't required to travel to London for the honor -- it's that Scotland has a First Minister at all.

Scotland, this summer, will convene its first Parliament in 300 years. Three hundred years! Dewar's receipt of a parchment royal appointment and the Great Seal of Scotland is a precursor to that. The trip to Edinburgh was a monarch's statement that she views her role as Queen of Scotland as an active one, as well.

This is a step in what the British call "devolution." The United Kingdom will maintain control over defense, foreign affairs and the economy. But Scotland -- and, later this year, Wales -- will gain a regional assembly and control over more localized matters. While devolution in part is an attempt to forestall drives for independence in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, it undoubtedly will fuel nationalism in lands that have their own heritage and pride.

That's a hurdle. So is the fragile political coalition that will now lead Scotland. But the recent pomp and circumstance wasn't about that. It was about hope.

If you discount bagpipes, the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders who greeted the Queen were only ceremonially armed. Contrast that to the Balkans, where ethnic nationalism has taken a far different path.

Devolution, in the United Kingdom, offers hope that nations and peoples can change without bloodshed. It offers that hope even though American moviegoers may be familiar with the violence that once marked English-Scottish relations. For that matter, residents on both sides of the Niagara Frontier's border share a history that saw hatred and warfare turn to respect and the deepest of friendships.

In a world now clouded by tragedy in the Balkans, Britain is offering a ray of hope. There are few better foundations on which to build kingdoms.