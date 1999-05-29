NOTHING LIKE A BACK MASSAGE

Dear Jim: I want to install a whirlpool tub for a relaxing hydro-massage in the evenings. My budget is limited and all the models look similar at home centers. What are the best new comfort and efficiency features? -- Paul M.

Dear Paul: The hydro-massage action of a quality whirlpool is relaxing. With the new designs, materials, power and heat controls, it does not cost a fortune for electricity or water heating to operate one each evening.

Although most new whirlpools look similar in the showroom, there are significant quality and comfort differences among them. The shiny surface on some models will dull and "spider" over time. Others lack the features and pump power to provide a true hydro-massage.

The key design features to consider are type of jets, control methods, tub materials and comfort features. Most jet designs, whether they are fixed, rotating or pulsating, produce a combination of air and water flow.

This combination of warm water circulation and bursting air bubbles creates the hydro-massage action. Some newer designs, like Aqualounger, inject only heated air from the jets. This creates a uniquely relaxing free-floating sensation.

A model with a combination of jet designs is most comfortable. One with several powerful spa-type jets keeps the warm water briskly circulating. In addition, smaller rotating or directional jets in the back, neck or feet areas can be targeted to tense or sore areas.

The most comfortable models use sophisticated controls. Some of these use tiny solenoid valves to sequence the forceful flow from a series of jets positioned across the back area. It feels like a real hand massage.

The newest computerized models allow you to vary the direction of the sequencing massaging action starting from the neck or lower back. It also allows you to gradually vary the intensity of the back massaging action.

Look for comfort features like padded pillows, arm rests, contoured shapes, etc. Some soft pillows have built-in oscillating jets to massage and relax the back of your neck with warm pulsating water. For a visual experience, too, consider a model with fiber optics or colored lights.

A very comfortable, and safe for the elderly, model uses a soft-sided tub material. This is made of a very tough vinyl skin over a soft insulating foam lining. It also holds heat well to keep the water warmer.

Most whirlpools are usually made from acrylic, gelcoat or cast iron. Acrylic is often the overall best choice. Cast iron is very durable, but expensive and heavy. Gelcoat is cheap, but not as durable as acrylic.

