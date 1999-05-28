John A. Salvatore, 91, known to his friends as "Sal the Barber," died Wednesday (May 26, 1999) in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

A native of Hulberton, Salvatore moved to Niagara Falls in 1926. He lived on Ferry Avenue and then in Spallino Towers.

Salvatore served on the USS Arkansas with the U.S. Navy during World War II, and participated in the Normandy invasion.

He was a barber throughout his working life, cutting hair in various shops, including a few of his own

. His wife, Laura DeFranco Salvatore, died in 1993.

Survivors include three daughters, Toni Lucido and Mary Jane Spacone, both of Niagara Falls, and Margaret Almon of Sterling Heights, Mich.; a brother, Frank of Horseheads; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in M.J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St.

