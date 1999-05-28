Between 4:30 and 5 p.m. today, a line of cars will materialize out of nowhere at Black Rose Kennels in Orchard Park.

"We close at 5, and it seems like they all come in at once," said Pat Banisch, manager of the kennel, which will be the home away from home for 50 dogs and 15 cats who will be left behind when their owners head out of town for the extended Memorial Day weekend.

The first elongated holiday weekend after winter, Memorial Day signals the start of summer. For many, it's a great opportunity to leave the pets behind, strap the kids in the car and head down the road for a mini-vacation.

If you are heading out for the weekend, be aware that:

The Memorial Day weekend historically produces one of the highest highway fatality counts of any holiday weekend.

Gas prices have gone up significantly in the last several months.

Police across New York will be cracking down on those who don't wear seat belts.

There will be no construction on the State Thruway that will necessitate temporary lane closings.

Memorial Day is the fifth-busiest travel weekend of the year behind Christmas, Thanksgiving, the Fourth of July and Labor Day, according to Carolyn Harding, spokeswoman for AAA of Western and Central New York.

It's also one of deadliest weekends on the highway, according to statistics provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Spokesman Tim Hurd said that 513 people were killed in traffic accidents during the 1997 three-day Memorial Day weekend.

During the three-day Fourth of July weekend that year, 508 people died on the highways. Over the four-day Christmas period that year, the number was 478; for the four-day Thanksgiving weekend, 570.

All of these numbers would be cut drastically if more people wore seat belts, Hurd said.

"If you wear a seat belt, you can survive half of the crashes that would normally kill you," he said. "For an infant, the rear-facing child seats would save their lives three-fourths of the time. The front-facing ones are almost as good."

In addition to dramatically decreasing their chances of surviving a serious accident, those who don't buckle up this weekend will run the risk of being pulled over and ticketed.

As part of the "Buckle Up New York" campaign that started Saturday and continues until Monday, state and local police will be looking for those who ignore the state's law mandating seat belt use.

"They're going to be doing it on their routine patrols, and there will be special details," said State Police Sgt. David O'Connor with Troop T, which covers the Thruway.

Special details will involve troopers in unmarked cars who will scan the road for those not wearing seat belts. They will radio ahead to troopers in marked cars who will then pull over the violators and issue tickets.

"According to the governor's Traffic Safety Committee, the seat belt compliance rate in 1997 was 74 percent," O'Connor said. "They're trying to get that up to 85 percent by the year 2000. That will save 148 lives and more than $404 million annually."

The good news for Thruway drivers is that any road construction requiring temporary lane closures were suspended as of noon today until Tuesday. That means you won't be slowed down by paving and repair crews.

Those traveling by car this weekend will pay more money for gasoline than they did two months ago and more than during the same period last year. Gasoline in New York State increased an average of 10 cents a gallon since Easter, according to the state Consumer Protection Board. The statewide average of $1.12 per gallon for unleaded is 5 cents higher than a year ago.

The higher cost of gasoline doesn't seem to be having too much impact on travel this weekend, though. Judging by the traffic at AAA's four area offices, motorists on New York's highways this weekend can expect plenty of company.

"From Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we had close to 2,000 requests for maps, Trip-Tiks and tour books," Ms. Harding said.

After talking with some of the club's travel advisers, she said the consensus is that a lot of the trips Western New Yorkers will take this weekend are in the one- to two-hour range.

"Most people I think are staying local, especially because the kids are still in school now," she said. "Most are likely to be staying within a 100-mile driving distance."

Many AAA members are taking advantage of the club's offer of discounted tickets to African Lion Safari, an animal park in Cambridge, Ont., which is about an hour-and-a-half away.

"Memorial Day is a busy weekend for us," said Melissa Parker, the park's groups and promotions coordinator. "We anticipate that we'll have U.S. visitors here this weekend because of the long weekend."

In addition to those leaving, some, like Jeni and Rob Matousek, will be coming to Western New York for the weekend.

The Matouseks, from the Cleveland suburb of Lakewood, will leave early this morning to visit Mrs. Matousek's college roommate, Kim Bartolotti, and her husband, Mike, at their home in Hamburg.

"I love Buffalo, we both do," said Mrs. Matousek. "We just enjoy the city. The people are just very nice."