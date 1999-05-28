CITY OFFICIALS FOCUS ON THE WRONG ISSUES

I would like to comment on two articles in the May 17 News. One described the non-existent job growth in the Buffalo area. The other detailed Univera Healthcare's decision to move its 400 employees out of downtown Buffalo. City officials claim they did not know about Univera's move until they read about it in the newspaper. Officials at all levels of government should know what is going on in the business community. They should be monitoring business activity constantly, not waiting for a news report.

If our elected representatives were to ask what they could do to improve conditions to aid business development and expansion, they would get answers such as lower taxes, less expensive power, a well-trained work force, more government assistance with less intervention, cheaper transportation and reasonable parking facilities.

Sports franchises and bridge design would not be a priority. Yet, our government leaders choose to waste their time:

Arguing about and delaying the construction of a bridge that would allow traffic to move more efficiently, although the present delays could be alleviated by the opening of more inspection stations.

Allowing our tax dollars to be used to subsidize millionaires such as Ralph Wilson, John Rigas and Robert Rich so they will keep their franchises in Western New York, so they can use more of our tax dollars to maintain and expand the facilities we built for them.

Jack Wood North Tonawanda