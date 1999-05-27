LAWYERS GROUP WANTS KINDT HEARING RECORDS SEALED

The New York State Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has joined the effort to keep details of a Salamanca murder hearing secret from the public.

Attorney Daniel J. Henry Jr. of Hamburg, a director of the association, confirmed Wednesday that the organization is seeking to keep the media and public from learning details of a pretrial hearing for Edward K. Kindt.

Kindt, 15, of Salamanca, is charged as an adult with second-degree murder in the death of Penny L. Brown, 39, a popular nurse and mother of two, after allegedly attacking her on a jogging path in Salamanca on May 9.

Attorneys for The Buffalo News, the Associated Press and the Salamanca Press claim Salamanca City Judge William H. Mountain III illegally barred the media and the public from a May 11 hearing for Kindt.

Brief arguments on the issue were heard in Rochester on Wednesday by the Fourth Appellate Division of State Supreme Court. Kindt, accompanied by a state trooper, attended the hearing. Most of the discussion centered on whether the appeals court is the proper venue for the dispute.

Joseph M. Finnerty, an attorney for The Buffalo News, who also is representing the other two media organizations, charges that Mountain acted illegally when he refused to allow reporters into the Kindt hearing, and then sealed records on the hearing. Finnerty said the closing of the hearing was a violation of the First Amendment and of state laws on court proceedings.

Under state law, Mountain should have given media representatives an opportunity to argue against his action before he closed the proceeding, Finnerty said.

A statement that Kindt made to police is one of the documents that Mountain has refused to make public.

Henry said the defense lawyers group agrees with the judge's action.

"Our position is that this information should continue to be sealed, in the interest of providing a fair trial for Kindt, and for the people of New York State," Henry said.

Cattaraugus County District Attorney Edward Sharkey contended that making Kindt's statement public could rekindle tensions between Indians and non-Indians in Salamanca and taint the potential jury pool.

The death of Mrs. Brown "has caused tensions to run high and create the possibility of violence," he wrote.

"If the preliminary hearing proceedings are opened and the statement is revealed, it is (my) considered opinion that we would not be able to select a jury in Cattaraugus County, and in all probability, not in any place in Western New York," he added.

An attorney for The Buffalo News, John H. Stenger, said Mountain "acted improperly" when he issued his oral ruling to bar the media from the preliminary hearing.

Stenger asked the court to direct Cattaraugus County Court Judge Larry Himelien to set aside defense adjournments and decide "post-haste" whether or not the records should be unsealed. The judge's inaction, he said, "perpetuates and continues the illegal order."

The courts should act quickly because "the difference between news and history is just a matter of hours," he argued.

For the defense, attorney Peter Sullivan argued that the Appellate Division did not have jurisdiction. The court gave no indication of how soon it would issue a decision.

The Associated Press also contributed to this article.