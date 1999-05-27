Jack Farrell, 75, of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., a retired custodian for the Buffalo Public Schools, died Sunday (May 23, 1999) in Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center after a brief illness.

Farrell, a native of South Buffalo, graduated from South Park High School.

During World War II, he served three years with the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific.

He worked most of his life as a custodian and retired to Florida in 1989.

A member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church in South Buffalo, he also was active in the Catholic War Veterans of Buffalo and the Tonawanda Irish American Club.

He is survived by a daughter, Dawn Bordeau of Jupiter, Fla.

A memorial Mass will be offered June 19 in Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, Royal Palm Beach, Fla.

[Rapaport].