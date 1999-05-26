OWNERS APPROVE SALE OF REDSKINS FOR RECORD PRICE

National Football League owners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the sale of the Washington Redskins and Jack Kent Cooke Stadium to a group headed by Daniel M. Snyder for $800 million -- a record price for a U.S. sports franchise.

By a margin of 31-0, the league ended an arduous and often bitter nine-month sale process conducted by trustees for the estate of late team owner Jack Kent Cooke. It also allowed Snyder, 34, a lifelong Washingtonian, to complete what he described as "an unbelievable journey" that fulfilled "a lifelong dream."

Buying the Redskins is "the most wonderful thing that's ever happened to me," said Snyder, a Bethesda, Md., marketing executive. "I'm a fan, a huge fan. It's that simple."

"I'm not focused on the money, I'm focused on the opportunity and the dream. . . . Hundreds of fans have written to me with their support and suggestions. . . . Your most pressing issue is no different than mine. You want to win, we want to win, and we're going to deliver that."

Snyder will invest about $120 million in cash, with family members adding another $90 million and minority partner Fred Drasner and Mort Zuckerman, the Boston real estate and publishing magnate, putting up $90 million.

The purchase price was the highest paid for a North American sports franchise, eclipsing the $530 million Alfred Lerner paid for the Cleveland Browns in September.

McKittrick surgery called off

STANFORD, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers line coach Bobb McKittrick has suffered a setback in his fight with cancer: Doctors canceled a liver transplant after discovering his cancer spread from his bile duct.

McKittrick, 63, went to Stanford University Medical Center Monday to receive part of a liver from a donor in Las Vegas.

He was to have shared the organ with a 6-year-old girl in a procedure known as a split-liver transplant. The girl, too small to accept an adult liver, was scheduled to receive a lobe of the organ before the rest went to McKittrick.

But exploratory surgery Monday night revealed that the cancer, initially contained in the bile duct, has spread. The transplant procedure was canceled and McKittrick instead had a biopsy.

McKittrick was in fair condition with stable vital signs Tuesday.