LUCY STAMP TO BE RELEASED

A commemorative stamp featuring the city's favorite redhead is one of 15 to be released today by the Postal Service.

In the "Celebrate the Century" series honoring the 1950s, a nationwide vote made an "I Love Lucy" stamp featuring Lucille Ball second in the balloting, according to Jamestown postal customer service officer Timothy Fagerstrom.

"It's appropriate that this stamp is going to be released Wednesday -- that's in conjunction with the Lucy-Desi Days (Hometown Celebration Weekend), which begins this Friday," Fagerstrom said.

Fagerstrom said Postmaster Francis Iannucci is presenting Mayor Richard Kimball with a blown-up replica of the stamp at noon Friday in the Lucy-Desi Museum, 212 Pine St.

A second replica will be presented to the museum itself. Lucy-Desi Days begin Friday and continue through Sunday.