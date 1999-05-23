SPRINGVILLE'S BAKER CLEARS 9 FEET IN POLE VAULT

Springville's Liz Baker became the first Section VI girl in the two-year history of the pole vault to clear 9 feet Saturday during the ECIC Track and Field Championships.

Baker's feat was among several outstanding performances that included four double winners.

Chavonne Senior of Hamburg recorded the best showing in Western New York while capturing the high jump (5-4) and 100-meter high hurdles (15.13 seconds). Teammate Kathy Gavin was victorious in the long (17-2 1/2 ) and triple (34-11 1/2 ) jumps.

Jakki Bailey of Williamsville North earned the title as Erie County's fastest female by winning the 100 (12.59 seconds) and 200-meter (25.94) dashes. Amherst distance runner Jenny Koeppel starred in the 1,500 (4:50.47) and 3,000 meters (10:18.54).

In the boys competition, which was broken up into three classes, Sweet Home's Jared Vogler was a double winner in the Class A 110-meter high (14.62 seconds) and 400 intermediate (55.87) hurdles.

Teammate Christian Mitchell won the shot put with a WNY-best 55-2 1/2 to help the Panthers take the Class A team title.

Doug Johnston of Clarence was another double-winner in Class A (400 and 800-meter dashes), while Jamestown won the 400 and 1,600-meter relays.

In Class B, Larry Maroney led Iroquois to the boys team title by winning the triple jump (41-10) and high jump (6-4 1/2 ). Cleveland Hill swept the 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays en route to the Class C title.

Baseball

Msgr. Martin Assn.: Mark Vogel, Josh Ball and Mark McMahon combined to pitch a one-hitter, while collecting two hits apiece at the plate in Timon/St. Jude's 9-0 shutout of St. Mary's/Lancaster.

Matt Davison, Chris Riordan and Marty LaFalce homered and pitcher Ben Hamm won his sixth league game as Canisius (17-5, 12-4) edged Niagara Catholic, 6-5.