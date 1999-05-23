MAN WITH LINKS TO SUSPECT IN EMBASSY BLASTS CHARGED

A sixth suspect linked to the alleged terrorist mastermind behind last year's U.S. Embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania has been arrested on perjury charges, the New York Times reported Saturday.

Ihab M. Ali of Orlando, Fla., whose citizenship was not known, was charged Wednesday with perjury after arriving in New York, the Times reported.

The Times said Ali was probably being investigated in connection with a broader probe and is not necessarily linked directly to the Aug. 7 bombings.

With Ali's arrest, six suspects in the investigation are known to be in custody in New York. Another eight suspects, including Osama bin Laden, the suspected architect of the bombings, have been charged but have not been apprehended. Another suspect is awaiting extradition from Britain.

Ali Mohamed, a naturalized U.S. citizen and former Army sergeant, was accused Wednesday of training members of bin Laden's al Qaeda terrorist organization and of helping move bin Laden from Pakistan to Sudan in 1991.