John V. Kanarr, 73, of West Seneca, a retired lineman and a Navy veteran of World War II, died Friday (May 21, 1999) in Sisters Hospital following a long illness.

A native of Phillipsburg, Pa., Kanarr worked as a lineman with Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. for 45 years; he retired in 1988. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of George F. Lamm Post 644, American Legion, and was an avid golfer.

He and the former Jean Lus celebrated their 50th anniversary in April.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Linda Dunn of Darien Center and Debra Sitarski of West Seneca; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Urban-Amigone Funeral Home, 3645 Genesee St., Cheektowaga.