Howie B. Peacock, 87, of Buffalo, a former welder, died Friday (May 21, 1999) in St. Luke's Nursing Home in Buffalo following a brief illness.

A native of Creola, Ala., Peacock moved to Buffalo with his grandparents at the age of 12. In the early 1940s, he worked at Linde Air Products in the Town of Tonawanda as a welder until taking a disability retirement in 1959.

He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and owned a motorcycle until 1992.

He was married to the former Lena Thomas for 57 years. She died in 1994.

He is survived by four daughters, Pamela Aber of Niagara Falls, Alice Fick of Sloan, Lora Peacock and Shirley Rink; three sons, James of Kenmore, Charles of North Tonawanda and Robert of Mobile, Ala.; 19 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Amigone Funeral Home, 366 Ontario St. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery, Pendleton.