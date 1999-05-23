These real estate transactions are listed in the records of the Niagara County Clerk. In most cases, the address and the exact price of the property are not given. Amounts listed below are calculated by the amount of real estate transfer tax paid. The actual price of the property may be up to $500 less than the listed price given.

Transactions involving less than $10,000 are not published.

LEWISTON

Property at the intersection of Plain Street and Niagara Street sold by the estate of Mary C. Oakes to Arthur H. and Alice Aronson of Renfrew, Pa., $103,000, May 7.

LOCKPORT

Property at 6589 South Royal Parkway sold by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Persis D. Seefeldt of Buffalo, $52,000, May 7.

Property on the west side of Susanne Drive sold by Richard D. D'Angelo of Lockport to Andrew P. and Sheila M. LaMont of Lockport, $105,000, May 7.

Two parcels of property at 20 Franklin Ave. sold by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Shawn Lewis of Clarence, $27,500, May 10.

NIAGARA FALLS

Property at Subdivision lot 6 in Woodstream Meadows sold by CR&S Trucking, Inc. to Edward and Janice Critelli of Niagara Falls, $28,000, May 7.

Property on the east side of Main Street sold by the City of Niagara Falls to The Niagara Turtle Corporation of Niagara Falls, $1,000,000, May 7.

Property at 1850 Pierce Ave. sold by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to James C. Galie Jr. and John D. Hepfer of Niagara Falls, $11,500, May 10.

Property at Subdivision lot 308 on the north side of East Falls Street sold by Gerald L. Winters Trust and Patricia Oettinger of Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and Jane Rorstrom of Hays, Kan. to David Moyer of Niagara Falls, $48,000, May 11.

Property on the north side of Pershing Avenue sold by Kathleen M. Lonneville of Niagara Falls to Theresa Jo Belkota of Niagara Falls, $62,500, May 11.

NORTH TONAWANDA

Property on the north side of Goundry Street sold by Donald R. and Anna Schwass of North Tonawanda to Michael P. Schaub of North Tonawanda, $95,000, May 11.

PENDLETON

Property at Subdivision lot 35 on the west side of Ridgeview Drive sold by the Pendleton Land Development Partnership of Williamsville to Mark V. and Linda C. Barone of North Tonawanda, $39,000, May 10.

WHEATFIELD

Property at Subdivision lot 29 on the north side of Kusum Court sold by Patel Development, Inc. of Buffalo to Kevin M. and Teresa D. Garlock of Wheatfield, $30,000, May 11.

Property at Subdivision lot 26 on the east side of Nickett Drive sold by Frederick J. Walp of Wheatfield to Darren J. and Rita L. Patterson of Sanborn, $97,000, May 11.

Property on Baer Road sold by Duane C. Witkop of North Tonawanda to Angelo D. Schepis and Jennifer L. Reinard of Lockport, $82,500, May 11.