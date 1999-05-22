THE ALMANAC
SATURDAY, MAY 22
Same Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 61
Minimum temperature .... 43
Character of day .... Mostly sunny
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 5:46
Sunset today .... 8:38
Sunrise tomorrow .... 5:45
Length of day .... 14 hrs. 52 min.
Moonrise today .... 1:14 p.m.
Moonset today .... 2:18 a.m.
Data at 8 p.m. yesterday
Temperature .... 68
Humidity .... 41 %
Wind velocity .... SW-6
High this date/1911....94
Low this date/1990 ....36
[Some climatic data not available at press time.]
Friday, May 21
Temperatures
High .... 73
Low .... 45
Lake temperature .... 54
Buffalo Temperatures
1 am 51 9 am 57 5 pm 72
2 am 48 10 am 62 6 pm 70
3 am 48 11 am 66 7 pm 69
4 am 46 noon 67 8 pm 68
5 am 45 1 pm 70 9 pm 65
6 am 46 2 pm 72 10 pm 62
7 am 47 3 pm 72 11 pm 60
8 am 52 4 pm 72 Midnt 58
Precipitation
Yesterday .... none
