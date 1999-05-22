BISHOP MANSELL TO HONOR VOLUNTEER TEACHERS

More than 100 men and women who have served as volunteer religious education teachers for more than 20 years will be honored by Bishop Henry J. Mansell of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese during a Mass at 3 p.m. Sunday in St. Joseph's Cathedral, 50 Franklin St.

Special awards will go to Lorraine Chojnicki, director of religious education at St. Adalbert's Parish in Buffalo, who will receive the Catechetical Leadership Award. Monsignor William G. Stanton, who recently retired as pastor of St. Ambrose Parish in Buffalo, will be presented the St. John Bosco Award for his support and service to religious education.

In addition, awards will go to Monsignor Paul T. Cronin, a retired priest, for his support of catechists, and Mitzi Fuller, religious education director at St. Philip's Parish, Cheektowaga, for her years of dedicated service.

Lutheran pastor to be installed

The Rev. Charles B. Casto Jr. will be installed at 3 p.m. Sunday as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Church, 8760 Transit Road, East Amherst.

Mr. Casto, formerly part-time pastor of Friendship Lutheran Church in Amherst, will be installed by the Rev. Susan Strouse, dean of the denomination's Niagara Frontier Conference. The Rev. Dr. Richard B. Barbour, pastor of Trinity Old Lutheran Church, will preach.

Mr. Casto succeeds the Rev. Rodney Eberhardt, who now serves as a pastor in Farmington, Long Island.

Evangelist will speak in Depew

The Rev. Bill Prankard, a pastor, missionary and evangelist, will preach at 10 a.m. Sunday in Tree of Life Church, which holds services in the Southeast Community Work Center, Columbia Avenue and Lincoln Street, Depew.

Mr. Prankard serves as a pastor at the Toronto Airport Christian Fellowship Church in Canada and as a missionary to Eskimos around the Arctic Circle in Alaska, Canada and Russia.

Alumni Mass at St. Joseph's

An Alumni Mass to kick off the celebration of the 150th anniversary of St. Joseph's School will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in St. Joseph's University Church, 3269 Main St.

The Rev. Jacob C. Ledwon, pastor, will be celebrant of the Mass, which will be followed by a reception in the school hall.

Graduates of the school are encouraged to take old pictures and other memorabilia to the celebration.

Central American update set

Members of the Latin America Solidarity Committee will hear updates on resettlement efforts in Guatemala, Honduras and the Chiapas region of Mexico during a coffee house meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the Council of Churches Building, 1272 Delaware Ave.

The speakers will be attorney Ted Dziekonski and nurse Elaine Chamberlain, members of the Buffalo Friends Meeting House, who visited Guatemala and Chiapas early this year, and Elizabeth Urbanski Farrell, a free-lance writer who is well versed on conditions in Honduras.

Walking meditation offered

A Labyrinth Walk, a walking meditation experience, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. today in Ascension Episcopal Church, 16 Linwood Ave.

The program, which will include a video presentation, will be sponsored by the Buffalo-Niagara Labyrinth Project, a newly organized interfaith group dedicated to encouraging the installation and use of labyrinths as tools for meditation, healing and spiritual transformation.

The event is free and open to everyone, including children accompanied by adults.

Women's Day Service planned

Evangelist Kathryn Bowman, a writer, singer and recording artist, will be guest speaker for a Women's Day Service at 11 a.m. Sunday in Loguen African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 1301 Genesee St.

Ms. Bowman, who is involved in ministry at Antioch Fire Baptized Holiness Church, is founder and president of Christian Women of Integrity Fellowship, an interdenominational organization, and writes the "Sister to Sister" column in the Buffalo Challenger.

Pilgrimage to Tubman home

The Western New York Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church will sponsor the 25th annual pilgrimage to the Harriet Tubman home in Auburn Friday and next Saturday.

Events will include a banquet at 7 p.m. Friday in the Auburn Holiday Inn and a graveside service at 8 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. next Saturday.

For details, call conference director Mary Williams at 885-8014 or St. Luke AME Zion Church at 883-0961.

Known as the Moses of her people, Tubman was a pioneer in the AME Zion Church and a conductor on the Underground Railroad who helped free more than 300 slaves.

Chabad offers 10 courses

Chabad House of Buffalo, 2501 N. Forest Road, Getzville, will present 10 courses on Jewish law and lifestyle issues beginning May 30.

The courses, scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m., will cover such topics as keeping a kosher kitchen, Sabbath laws and customs, afterlife, prayer and communicating with children.

They will be presented May 30 through June 3 and June 6 through 10. A $3 donation per course is suggested. To register, call 688-1642.