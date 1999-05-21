A DEGREE OF LEARNING

Actress. Talk show host. Bookseller. Empire builder. And now, professor.

Oprah Winfrey and longtime beau Stedman Graham will teach a course titled "Dynamics of Leadership" this fall at Northwestern University's J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

"It has always been a dream of mine to teach," Winfrey, who didn't finish her bachelor's degree until 1987, said Wednesday. "We share the same beliefs in the importance of dynamic leadership in this country."

Graham, who has taught sports marketing at the school for two years, and Winfrey will instruct about 100 second-year business students for three hours once a week.

"The feedback we're already getting from MBA students has been phenomenal because she is truly admired, especially by the women and minority students who see her as someone who has made it," said Rich Honack, assistant dean at the business school.