COLLECTION OF AREA WEB SITES KEEPS GROWING, DIRECTOR SAYS

Like the World Wide Web, the Western New York Regional Information Network, a comprehensive collection of area information Web sites, continues to grow.

The first version of the network, which went online in fall 1997, was 50 pages long, said Beverly A. Sanford, associate director of the University at Buffalo institute that administers the site.

Now, she said, there are 5,300 pages on the site (http://rin.buffalo.edu), providing external links to 6,000 sites.

"We've also gone, from December 1997 -- when we first started tracking users -- from about 400 users a month to . . . 5,400 in a month," said Ms. Sanford of the Institute for Local Governance and Regional Growth.

In part, the network is an electronic directory of public services and municipal jurisdictions in Western New York, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Wyoming, Orleans and Genesee counties.

But there are also links to existing municipality home pages and public agencies and to national and international sites.

Network staff also will help those municipalities that don't have Web sites develop them. In fact, the Town of Eden's Web site (http://www.edenny.org) was produced with the help of the staff.

To showcase some of the changes, the institute held a demonstration today in the Buffalo Convention Center.