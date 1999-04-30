CASE DROPPED AGAINST RAPE SUSPECT

A Bliss man accused of rape walked out of the Wyoming County Courthouse on Thursday after County Court Judge Mark H. Dadd agreed with prosecution and defense lawyers that the grand jury did not hear evidence that favored the defendant.

But Livingston County District Attorney Thomas Moran, the special prosecutor in the case, is expected to submit the case against Douglas Cummings, 23, to another grand jury within the required 30 days.

Cummings is accused in the Nov. 29, 1997, rape of a 17-year-old volunteer at Wyoming County Community Hospital. At the time, Cummings was on probation from a prior rape conviction.

Moran is trying the case because Wyoming County District Attorney Gerald Stout excused himself from the matter after the teen-ager filed a civil lawsuit against the county and the hospital.

Public Defender Norman Effman, who is representing Cummings, filed legal papers April 15 calling for the charges to be dropped. Dadd found that the grand jury was prevented from hearing certain statements made by the victim during her initial Warsaw Justice Court appearance.

"While this case isn't over, I'm glad to see the special prosecutor is doing his job to see that justice is done," said Effman. "The system does work."